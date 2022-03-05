Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of ES stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.09 and a one year high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,071 shares of company stock valued at $339,348 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

