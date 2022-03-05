Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 4,961 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,344 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 23.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 73.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 190,385 shares during the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

NYSE:WBK opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. Westpac Banking Co. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westpac Banking in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Westpac Banking (Get Rating)

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.