Private Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 2,690 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $93.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

