IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.41 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW opened at $258.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.58 and a 200-day moving average of $307.13. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $219.07 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.