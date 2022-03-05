Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,347,000 after purchasing an additional 412,225 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after purchasing an additional 723,186 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ DCT opened at $22.07 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.88, a PEG ratio of 32.39 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,250. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.