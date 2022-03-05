Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 2.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1,235.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 40,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

