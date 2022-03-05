Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.
Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.48.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 2.98%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
