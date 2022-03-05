Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Flywire updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Flywire has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33.

Get Flywire alerts:

In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $127,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $505,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,044 shares of company stock worth $14,756,002 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 515.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after acquiring an additional 794,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,809,000 after acquiring an additional 422,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 640.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 240,190 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,962,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.