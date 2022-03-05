Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Flywire updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Flywire has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33.
In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $127,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $505,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,044 shares of company stock worth $14,756,002 in the last 90 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flywire (FLYW)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.