Private Trust Co. NA Invests $234,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $48,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $85,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $143.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.