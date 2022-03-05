Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after buying an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,476,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $549.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $546.62 and a one year high of $825.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Truist Financial cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.