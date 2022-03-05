Private Trust Co. NA Has $317,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in STERIS were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 558,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,035,000 after purchasing an additional 20,044 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

NYSE STE opened at $245.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.63 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

