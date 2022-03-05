Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,124 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.27.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $316.51 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.20 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

