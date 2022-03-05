Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 351,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 267,270 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $51.34.

