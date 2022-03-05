Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $929,000 Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

