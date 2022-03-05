RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. RadNet has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,500 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

