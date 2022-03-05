Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.15) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.75) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.56) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 236.13 ($3.17).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 157.30 ($2.11) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.53. The firm has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.87. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

