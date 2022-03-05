Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of PGR stock opened at GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,947.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Phoenix Global Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.45 ($0.10). The company has a market cap of £111.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.72.
