Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.43.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $181.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.03 and its 200 day moving average is $195.18.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $913,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $654,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

