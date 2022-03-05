Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1359 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Sprott Focus Trust has raised its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $9.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating ) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.34% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

