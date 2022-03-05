Comerica Bank Has $4.45 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $97.13 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average of $95.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.