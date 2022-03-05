Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

VNDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $133,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 820,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 194,483 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $907,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 112,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 144,050 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

