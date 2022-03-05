Playgroundz (IOG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $124,607.01 and $21.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.85 or 0.06754041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.50 or 1.00118819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00048406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002921 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

