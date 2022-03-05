Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 4,548 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $7,979,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000.

BATS USMV opened at $75.25 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.74.

