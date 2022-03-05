Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 27,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 720,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,065,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $144.93 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.87 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.06.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

