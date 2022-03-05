Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $197,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $72.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

