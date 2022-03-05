Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.25% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,840.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 105.9% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EUSB opened at $47.60 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11.

