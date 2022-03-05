Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.94

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 55368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

