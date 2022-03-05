Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.77

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.77 and last traded at $40.07, with a volume of 125967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBDRY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.60) to €12.60 ($14.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.5766 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.22%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

