Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.06. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 370.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 146,484 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 3,504.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 36.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,176 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

