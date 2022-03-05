MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.73.

MGNX opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 92,615 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,029,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 517,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

