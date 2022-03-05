Roth Capital Downgrades Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Neutral

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRPL. Raymond James lowered Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.45.

PRPL stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 439,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $6,064,440.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566,341 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,853 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

