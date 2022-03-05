3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $23.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDD. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,326 shares of company stock valued at $483,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,916 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 724.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,471 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $119,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,795,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $426,392,000 after purchasing an additional 583,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 465.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 467,495 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

