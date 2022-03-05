Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives GBX 2,743.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,743.75 ($36.81).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULE shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($31.53) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($46.96) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

LON ULE opened at GBX 3,186 ($42.75) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,061.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,145.93. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,937 ($25.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,420 ($45.89).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

