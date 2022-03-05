Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DKL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

