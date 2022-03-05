JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$316.00” Price Target for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.23.

CRM opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.07 and a 200-day moving average of $257.19. The company has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

