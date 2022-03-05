Royal Bank of Canada Trims Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Target Price to $34.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.06, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.