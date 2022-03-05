Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

OKTA opened at $158.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.99. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $152.51 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Okta by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

