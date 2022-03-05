Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Increases By 89.4%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the January 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,121.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taisei from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from 3,490.00 to 3,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TISCF opened at $32.90 on Friday. Taisei has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

