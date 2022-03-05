United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 128.0 days.

United Internet stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67. United Internet has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on UDIRF. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($49.44) price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

