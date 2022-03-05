EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) EVP Darryl Auguste Sells 821 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) EVP Darryl Auguste sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $12,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Darryl Auguste also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Darryl Auguste sold 811 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $12,035.24.

EVER stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $382.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.13. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $42.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EVER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after buying an additional 23,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 50,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 30,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

