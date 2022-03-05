Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert Sells 1,082 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $17,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.36 and a beta of 0.71. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 256,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 87,917 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 70,699 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

