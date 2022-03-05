TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Insider James Mullen Sells 2,434 Shares

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $30,790.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Mullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $39,503.36.

On Monday, December 20th, James Mullen sold 195 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $6,140.55.

On Thursday, December 16th, James Mullen sold 181 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $6,181.15.

NASDAQ TSP opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. Research analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TuSimple by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TuSimple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.41.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

