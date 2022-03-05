The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.702 per share by the bank on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend payment by 23.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Shares of TD opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,940,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 863,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,206,000 after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

