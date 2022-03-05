Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

KTB opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

