Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.77.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
