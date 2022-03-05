Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 127,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

