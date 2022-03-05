Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

Get Mannatech alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is 21.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mannatech by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mannatech in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mannatech in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mannatech in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Mannatech in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.