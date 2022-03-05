StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

