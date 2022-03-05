StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OTIC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $127.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.72. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.13.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

