StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 57,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $2,257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth $1,308,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

