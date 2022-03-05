EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Cut to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.23.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG opened at $118.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.