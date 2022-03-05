ENI (NYSE:E) Lifted to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

E has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.60.

NYSE:E opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ENI has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,814,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,583,000 after purchasing an additional 598,297 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $6,058,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 188,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $4,358,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

