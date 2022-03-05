ENI (NYSE:E) Lifted to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
E has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.60.
NYSE:E opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ENI has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93.
About ENI (Get Rating)
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENI (E)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.